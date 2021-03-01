Prime Minister Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

-
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, at AIIMS New Delhi.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister informed that he took first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS and thanked doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. He also appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.
