Proposal To Increase Margin For Non-F&O Stocks In Cash Market Withdrawn By SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has withdrawn a proposal to increase the margin requirement for non-futures and options (F&O) stocks in the cash market.

Earlier this year, as the volatility spiked in the stocks following COVID-19 pandemic and heavy fall in global equities, SEBI, on March 20 this year had proposed to raise the margin requirement for non-F&O stocks to 40% in a phased manner.

