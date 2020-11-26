India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Sustains Below 5% Mark

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that 44,489 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 60.72% is contributed by six States/UT i.e. Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala leads the tally with 6,491 new COVID cases.

Maharashtra has reported 6,159 new cases, while Delhi registered another 5,246 new cases in the last 24 hours. India's present active caseload (4,52,344) is 4.88% of the total Positive Cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark. Total 65% of the active cases are in 8 States/UTs which have contributed to the maximum daily new cases and the daily highest deaths. Total recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakhs (86,79,138). The national recovery rate stands at 93.66% today. 36,367 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

