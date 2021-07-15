Mineral Production Jumps 23.3% On Year In May 2021

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of May, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 108.0, was 23.3% higher as compared to the level in the month of May, 2020. The cumulative growth for the period April- May, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year stood at 29.4%. Production level of important minerals in May, 2021 were: Coal 532 lakh tonnes, Lignite 31 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2660 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1643 thousand tonnes, Chromite 436 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 31 kg, Iron ore 234 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 223 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 112 thousand tonnes, Limestone 322 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 117 thousand tonnes and Magnesite 7 thousand tonnes.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during May, 2021 over May, 2020 include: Copper conc. (120.4%), Natural Gas (utilized) (20.1%), Magnesite (19.6%), Manganese Ore (16.9%), Coal (6.6%), and Iron ore (1.3%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: Zinc conc. (-0.5%), Bauxite (-1.5%), Phosphorite (-2.1%), Petroleum (crude) (-6.3%), Lignite (-6.3%), Limestone (-8.6%), Lead conc. (-13.7%), Chromite (-19.7%), and Gold (-78.3%).

