Mineral Production Jumps 23.3% On Year In May 2021

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of May, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 108.0, was 23.3% higher as compared to the level in the month of May, 2020. The cumulative growth for the period April- May, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year stood at 29.4%. Production level of important minerals in May, 2021 were: Coal 532 lakh tonnes, Lignite 31 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2660 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1643 thousand tonnes, Chromite 436 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 31 kg, Iron ore 234 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 223 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 112 thousand tonnes, Limestone 322 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 117 thousand tonnes and Magnesite 7 thousand tonnes.
The production of important minerals showing positive growth during May, 2021 over May, 2020 include: Copper conc. (120.4%), Natural Gas (utilized) (20.1%), Magnesite (19.6%), Manganese Ore (16.9%), Coal (6.6%), and Iron ore (1.3%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: Zinc conc. (-0.5%), Bauxite (-1.5%), Phosphorite (-2.1%), Petroleum (crude) (-6.3%), Lignite (-6.3%), Limestone (-8.6%), Lead conc. (-13.7%), Chromite (-19.7%), and Gold (-78.3%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU