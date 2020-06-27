Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 3.78 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.22% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.783.19 18 13.5912.77 6 OPM %11.38-7.52 -17.1412.22 - PBDT0.44-0.27 LP 2.191.40 56 PBT0.35-0.35 LP 1.851.06 75 NP0.53-0.03 LP 1.641.03 59
