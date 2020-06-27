Virinchi standalone net profit declines 91.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.44% to Rs 32.78 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 91.49% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.44% to Rs 32.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.55% to Rs 16.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 139.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

