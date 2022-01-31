Granules India announces three observations from USFDA at its US-based facility

-
ALSO READ
Granules India gets ANDA approval for Amphetamine mixed salts tablets
Granules India rises after Health Canada approval for acetaminophen tablets
Granules India receives USFDA approval for Amphetamine Mixed Salts IR Tablets
Granules India receives USFDA approval for Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules
Granules India declines on voluntary recalling batch of naproxen sodium tablets
-
The wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI) in Chantilly, Virginia (US) had undergone a pre-approval inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from 24 to 28 January 2022.
The audit is a pre-approval inspection (PAI) for two of its product applications filed from this facility. The US-based drug regulatory body, USFDA issued three minor observations during the audit conducted at the facility.
Commenting on the audit, Priyanka Chigurupati, the executive director of GPI, stated, "We are glad to have completed yet another audit with minor observations that we will respond to within the stipulated time period."
On a consolidated basis, Granules India's net profit dropped 50.7% to Rs 80.68 crore on a 3.5% increase in net sales to Rs 888.33 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Hyderabad-based Granules India is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company. It is present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).
Shares of Granules India advanced 2.18% to close at Rs 300.50 on BSE yesterday, 31 January 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU