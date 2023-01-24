JUST IN
Granules Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 124 cr
Granules India consolidated net profit rises 23.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1146.13 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 23.25% to Rs 124.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1146.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 996.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1146.13996.77 15 OPM %20.1817.43 -PBDT215.26174.01 24 PBT166.90134.78 24 NP124.33100.88 23

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:56 IST

