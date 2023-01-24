Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 515.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 144.29 croreNet profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 515.31% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 144.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales144.29103.60 39 OPM %25.4814.60 -PBDT30.429.43 223 PBT25.304.03 528 NP18.893.07 515
