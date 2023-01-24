UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 110.72% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 18.06% to Rs 4627.15 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 110.72% to Rs 654.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 310.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.06% to Rs 4627.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3919.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4627.153919.30 18 OPM %62.1056.88 -PBDT1021.49791.68 29 PBT1021.49791.68 29 NP654.05310.39 111
