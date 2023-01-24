UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 110.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.06% to Rs 4627.15 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 110.72% to Rs 654.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 310.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.06% to Rs 4627.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3919.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4627.153919.3062.1056.881021.49791.681021.49791.68654.05310.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)