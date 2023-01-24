Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 104.16% to Rs 9.33 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance rose 666.67% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.16% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.334.57 104 OPM %64.9545.08 -PBDT3.220.44 632 PBT3.120.37 743 NP2.300.30 667
