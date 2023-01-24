Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 104.16% to Rs 9.33 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 666.67% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.16% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.334.5764.9545.083.220.443.120.372.300.30

