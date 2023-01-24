South Indian Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 102.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 102.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jash Engg spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 102 cr
Aditya Medisales standalone net profit rises 102.18% in the September 2022 quarter
SanKash witnessed a massive 102 per cent increase in travel loan amount in Q2 vis-a-vis Q1
Eris Lifesciences records PAT of Rs 102 cr in Q3 FY23
-
Total Operating Income rise 13.59% to Rs 1898.27 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank reported to Rs 102.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.59% to Rs 1898.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1671.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1898.271671.13 14 OPM %66.8648.46 -PBDT161.81-66.42 LP PBT161.81-66.42 LP NP102.75-50.31 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU