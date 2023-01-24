South Indian Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 102.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.59% to Rs 1898.27 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank reported to Rs 102.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.59% to Rs 1898.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1671.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1898.271671.1366.8648.46161.81-66.42161.81-66.42102.75-50.31

