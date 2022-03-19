Granules receives MPP license to manufacture and market nirmatrelvir in combination with ritonavir

Used in treatment of Covid-19

Granules India has received a license from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and market generic versions of Pfizer's oral treatment nirmatrelvir which will be copackaged with ritonavir for treatment of COVID-19. The licenses are applicable for both active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products, in tablet form, of nirmatrelvir; ritonavir.

Nirmatrelvir is an inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 3CL-like protease that prevents polyprotein cleavage of proteins necessary for SARS-CoV-2 genome replication. Nirmatrelvir in combination with ritonavir (under the Pfizer brand name PAXLOVID) is currently approved for emergency use, in the US, Canada and many other countries for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in certain adults and pediatric patients.

