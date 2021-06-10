Birla Cellulose's Grasim Vilayat site attains EU BAT compliances

Birla Cellulose's Grasim Cellulosic division in Vilayat, Gujarat commissioned a carbon-disulphide adsorption plant, achieving stringent level of sulphur-to-air emission norms stipulated in the EU BAT references for the viscose manufacturing process.

The company said that this initiative is in line with Birla Cellulose's aim to apply the best available technologies (EU BAT) at all of its fibre locations and investments of $170 million are in progress in order to achieve this by the end of 2022.

Birla Cellulose is a part of the Aditya Birla Group, engaged in man-made cellulosic fibers (MMCF) and operates in 12 sites that apply environmentally efficient closed loop technologies to recycle materials and conserve natural resources. Its five global advanced research centres are equipped with facilities and pilot plants.

Grasim Vilayat has installed closed-loop technologies to recover and recycle CS2, which is the key raw material for viscose manufacturing process. With these technologies, the site is able to significantly reduce its emissions and achieve 90-95% recovery in terms of sulphur and recycle it back to the process. In addition to this, the site also meets all other EU BAT parameters. This was confirmed by an audit conducted by Sustainable Textile Solutions, UK (STS) recently. The site also meets the ZDHC MMCF responsible viscose production standards.

Vilayat is one of Birla Cellulose's flagship sites and post the ongoing expansion, it will be the world's largest MMCF manufacturing site. The on-going expansion project at Vilayat site is also designed to comply with EU BAT requirements and designed to achieve low energy consumption. The Vilayat will supply eco-enhanced fibres, Livaeco by Birla Cellulose (Viscose & Modal variants) to sustainability conscious brands globally.

On a consolidated basis, Grasim Industries' net profit jumped 13.3% to Rs 2,616.64 crore on 26.1% increase in net sales to Rs 24,398.92 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Grasim Industries is a leading global producer of Viscose Staple Fibre, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.

Shares of Grasim Industries gained 0.42% to Rs 1,497.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1,492.20 and an intraday high of Rs 1,516.50 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)