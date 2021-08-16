Gravita India increases capacity of its recycling unit at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

-
Gravita India has increased capacity of its existing recycling unit situated at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The existing capacity of said unit of lead recycling has been increased by 10,200 MTPA and as on date the total capacity of this unit for lead recycling is 38,200 MTPA. The production from said plant will cater the needs of domestic as well as international customers.
The investment in the said capacity expansion is approx. 1.00 crore which is invested from internal accruals of the company and all the equipment's are designed and developed in the company's in house project division by using its state-of-art technology.
The company is expecting revenue of approx Rs.150 crore in a year from this additional capacity.
This plant has capitalized the opportunity of domestic scrap available with the large telecom players, UPS OEM's, IT &ITES, Automobile workshops etc. in and around southern markets. The company has contracts to collect their PAN India scrap in cost effective manner and by exporting the finished goods using the nearest Chennai Port thus saving the logistic cost. This plant will help the company to further strengthen its presence in southern market and exports in South East Asian Markets.
