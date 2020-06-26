Gravita India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 379.26 croreNet profit of Gravita India reported to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 379.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.12% to Rs 33.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 1347.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1241.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales379.26338.99 12 1347.801241.73 9 OPM %7.643.43 -7.234.73 - PBDT22.0210.39 112 70.2941.15 71 PBT17.527.22 143 52.1629.58 76 NP12.61-0.58 LP 33.1819.39 71
