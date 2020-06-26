Pasari Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Pasari Spinning Mills declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
