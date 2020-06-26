Oswal Agro Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.61 crore

Net loss of Oswal Agro Mills reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.92% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 14.61 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.61014.610-82.280-109.170-2.303.139.8811.89-2.393.079.5111.68-1.632.506.969.27

