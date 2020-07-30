8K Miles Software Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 128.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 68.23 crore

Net Loss of 8K Miles Software Services reported to Rs 128.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 68.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 501.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 68.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.63% to Rs 382.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 842.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

