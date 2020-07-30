JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power stocks edge lower
Business Standard

8K Miles Software Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 128.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 68.23 crore

Net Loss of 8K Miles Software Services reported to Rs 128.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 68.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 501.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 68.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.63% to Rs 382.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 842.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales68.2358.84 16 382.08842.19 -55 OPM %-33.42-161.35 --7.4720.12 - PBDT-23.99-100.00 76 -37.21166.03 PL PBT-2.59-133.19 98 -46.7896.43 PL NP-128.88-75.85 -70 -501.7868.72 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU