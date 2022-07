Green Hydrogen will provide momentum to India's journey towards energy independence

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas held consultations with stakeholders on Green Hydrogen. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep S. Puri.

It was attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli, Secretary, MOPNG, Senior Officers of the Ministry and Oil & Gas PSUs, and other stakeholders. Puri said that when allowed to flourish, Green Hydrogen will overcome the challenges that were faced by the fossil fuel industry. He said that it will provide momentum to India's journey towards energy independence by 2047. He noted that India is spending Rs. 12 lakh crores to import the energy.

