Railways records best ever Monthly Freight Loading

-
ALSO READ
Indices turn range bound; banks in demand
Coal India rallies after December 2021 offtake grows 16% Y-o-Y to 60.7 MT
Sensex, Nifty at day's high; India Manufacturing PMI at 55.5 in Dec
Jindal Steel & Power posts 27% MoM growth in steel sales in Dec'21
Tata Steel records 4% growth in Q3 steel production
-
Indian Railways has carried forward the momentum of the previous year in the year 2022-23 as well, and has recorded best ever Monthly freight loading of 125.50 MT in June'22. The incremental loading in the month of June has been 12.72 MT i.e. a growth of 11.28 % over the previous best June figures achieved in 2021.With this, Indian Railways has had 22 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading. This growth has been fuelled by incremental loading of 13.19 MT in Coal, followed by 1.68 MT in Cement & Clinker , 1.57 MT in Balance other goods and 0.64 MT in Food grains.
The cumulative freight loading in the first quarter of the year has been 379.4 MT as against 339.3 MT achieved in 2021-22 i.e. an incremental loading of 40.09 MT, with a growth of 12% over same period last year. The freight NTKMs (Net tonne kilometers) have increased from 63.3 Billion in June '21 to 75.8 Billion in June'22 registering a growth of 20 %. This is because of the fact that, apart from increase in Freight loading there has been an increase in Freight leads, which has increased by 7.4 %. The cumulative NTKMs in the first three months have also grown by 19.8 %.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU