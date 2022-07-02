Railways records best ever Monthly Freight Loading

Indian Railways has carried forward the momentum of the previous year in the year 2022-23 as well, and has recorded best ever Monthly freight loading of 125.50 MT in June'22. The incremental loading in the month of June has been 12.72 MT i.e. a growth of 11.28 % over the previous best June figures achieved in 2021.With this, Indian Railways has had 22 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading. This growth has been fuelled by incremental loading of 13.19 MT in Coal, followed by 1.68 MT in Cement & Clinker , 1.57 MT in Balance other goods and 0.64 MT in Food grains.

The cumulative freight loading in the first quarter of the year has been 379.4 MT as against 339.3 MT achieved in 2021-22 i.e. an incremental loading of 40.09 MT, with a growth of 12% over same period last year. The freight NTKMs (Net tonne kilometers) have increased from 63.3 Billion in June '21 to 75.8 Billion in June'22 registering a growth of 20 %. This is because of the fact that, apart from increase in Freight loading there has been an increase in Freight leads, which has increased by 7.4 %. The cumulative NTKMs in the first three months have also grown by 19.8 %.

