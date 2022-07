Government slaps export duties on oil products

The government has imposed special additional excise duty/cesses on exports of petrol and diesel of Rs 6 per litre and Rs 13 per litre on diesel, respectively.

A cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne (by way of special additional excise duty) or windfall tax has been imposed on crude. A special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 6 per litre has also been imposed on exports of Aviation Turbine Fuel.

