Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Avanse Financial Services opens branch in Bengaluru
M&M Financial spurts after good Q3 numbers
COVID-19: Geojit Financial waives off brokerage charges for healthcare professionals
Govt should utilise IFSC platform to support export industry: Officials
Debasish Panda appointed financial services secretary
-
Sales decline 78.08% to Rs 0.32 croreNet loss of Greencrest Financial Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.321.46 -78 OPM %-53.13-145.89 -PBDT-0.170.54 PL PBT-0.190.51 PL NP-0.140.22 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU