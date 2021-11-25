TIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd and Sastasundar Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2021.

TIL Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 148.6 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 979 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd crashed 6.43% to Rs 112.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8680 shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd tumbled 4.86% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60448 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd corrected 4.76% to Rs 15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46019 shares in the past one month.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd shed 4.70% to Rs 537.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24893 shares in the past one month.

