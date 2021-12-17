Greenlam Inds gains after Behror plant resumes operations

Greenlam Industries rose 1.17% to Rs 1778.95 after the company said that it had received permission from the appropriate authority yesterday (16 December 2021) to resume manufacturing activity at its plant located in Behror, Rajasthan.
The company further said that as per the applicable section of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, it has been allowed to run its manufacturing activity for 5 days per week (without any restrictions on number of hours per day).
On December 10, Greenlam had announced the temporary closure of the aforementioned plant on receipt of directions from Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.
Greenlam Industries provides high-quality surface solutions that are designed to transform and beautify residential and commercial spaces. Its brands include Decowood, Mikasa, NewMika, Greenlam Clads, Greenlam Sturdo and Greenlam.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Greenlam Industries rose 11.6% to Rs 20.70 crore on 57% rise in net sales to Rs 454.17 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
