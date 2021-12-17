Titan Company Ltd Slides 3.36%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 2.21%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 8.78% over last one month compared to 6.14% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.92% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 3.36% today to trade at Rs 2277.9. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.21% to quote at 42317.51. The index is down 6.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vaibhav Global Ltd decreased 3% and Voltas Ltd lost 2.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 44.06 % over last one year compared to the 22.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 8.78% over last one month compared to 6.14% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10037 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39288 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2678.1 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1396.25 on 22 Feb 2021.

