Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 678.49 points or 1.91% at 36172.75 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.93%), R Systems International Ltd (up 3.77%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.55%),Infosys Ltd (up 3.07%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mastek Ltd (up 2.47%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.46%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 2.43%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.39%), and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.71%).

On the other hand, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (down 5.46%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 4.05%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 310.42 or 0.54% at 57590.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 106.25 points or 0.62% at 17142.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 284.78 points or 0.98% at 28771.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 108.03 points or 1.22% at 8720.54.

On BSE,958 shares were trading in green, 1845 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)