Volumes soar at Bajaj Electricals Ltd counter

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 December 2021.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd clocked volume of 18.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.35% to Rs.1,133.85. Volumes stood at 57658 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 26.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.02% to Rs.611.85. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd recorded volume of 29.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.05% to Rs.2,454.40. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd registered volume of 7.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.52% to Rs.1,849.95. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd clocked volume of 322.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.81% to Rs.108.15. Volumes stood at 279.57 lakh shares in the last session.

