Greenpanel Inds hits 52-week low; drops over 10% in seven days

Greenpanel Industries fell 3.13% to Rs 343.10, extending losses for the seventh straight session.

Shares of Greenpanel Industries have fallen 10.31% in seven straight sessions.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 342.75 in intraday today, 18 November 2022. It has slumped 45.10% from its record high of Rs 625 hit on 29 April 2022.

On the BSE, 15,560 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40,874 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month, falling 5.22% compared with 5.72% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip underperformed the market in past one quarter, sliding 19.83% as against Sensex's 2.47% drop.

The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, falling 4.84% as against Sensex's 2.90% correction.

Greenpanel is India's largest manufacturer of wood panels. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality medium density fibreboard (MDF), plywood, decorative veneers, flooring and doors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Greenpanel Industries rose 8.05% to Rs 72.46 crore on 8.31% rise in net sales to Rs 457.29 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)