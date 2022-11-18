Indian Overseas Bank rises for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 21.55, up 6.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.84% in last one year as compared to a 4.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.45% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.55, up 6.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18258. The Sensex is at 61451.95, down 0.48%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 22.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 22.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3791.25, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 252.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

