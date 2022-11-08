Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 457.29 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries rose 8.05% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 457.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 422.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.457.29422.2225.5226.75122.56113.55104.3394.2072.4667.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)