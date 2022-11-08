Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 457.29 croreNet profit of Greenpanel Industries rose 8.05% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 457.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 422.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales457.29422.22 8 OPM %25.5226.75 -PBDT122.56113.55 8 PBT104.3394.20 11 NP72.4667.06 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU