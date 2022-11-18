UCO Bank gains for third consecutive session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 15.9, up 5.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.83% gain in NIFTY and a 43.45% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.9, up 5.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18258. The Sensex is at 61451.95, down 0.48%. UCO Bank has added around 30.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 22.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3791.25, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 269.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)