Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter
BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.09 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit declines 86.16% in the December 2019 quarter
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals' plant resumes production
-
Sales decline 40.36% to Rs 12.74 croreNet loss of Alkali Metals reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.36% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.7421.36 -40 OPM %3.6914.61 -PBDT-0.012.56 PL PBT-0.831.72 PL NP-0.831.86 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU