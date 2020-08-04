Dixon Technologies (India) standalone net profit declines 91.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 465.78 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) declined 91.10% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 465.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 935.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.465.78935.403.395.0110.4637.572.4031.011.8220.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)