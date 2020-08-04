JUST IN
Dixon Tech slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 93% YoY

Dixon Technologies (India) standalone net profit declines 91.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 465.78 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) declined 91.10% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 465.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 935.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales465.78935.40 -50 OPM %3.395.01 -PBDT10.4637.57 -72 PBT2.4031.01 -92 NP1.8220.44 -91

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
