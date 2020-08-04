Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 1.14 croreNet loss of Market Creators reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.141.06 8 OPM %-18.42-14.15 -PBDT-0.250.01 PL PBT-0.260 0 NP-0.260 0
