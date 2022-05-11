GRM Overseas Ltd Falls 4.99%

GRM Overseas Ltd has lost 28.61% over last one month compared to 4.12% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.5% drop in the SENSEX

GRM Overseas Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 399.55. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.12% to quote at 13521.28. The index is down 4.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Future Consumer Ltd decreased 4.56% and Emami Ltd lost 2.34% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 5.86 % over last one year compared to the 10.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GRM Overseas Ltd has lost 28.61% over last one month compared to 4.12% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3332 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18047 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 935.4 on 20 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.41 on 03 Aug 2021.

