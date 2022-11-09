Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 423.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 82.29% to Rs 58.06 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 423.08% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.29% to Rs 58.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.0631.85 82 OPM %26.4014.16 -PBDT16.844.91 243 PBT12.50-0.39 LP NP8.841.69 423
