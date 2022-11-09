Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 423.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.29% to Rs 58.06 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 423.08% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.29% to Rs 58.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.58.0631.8526.4014.1616.844.9112.50-0.398.841.69

