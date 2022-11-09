Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 65.45% to Rs 25.53 croreNet loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 28.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.45% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.5373.89 -65 OPM %19.7061.74 -PBDT3.1940.74 -92 PBT-0.4337.22 PL NP-0.3828.43 PL
