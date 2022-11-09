BEML consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.55% to Rs 804.86 croreNet profit of BEML rose 52.53% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 804.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1000.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales804.861000.42 -20 OPM %5.192.67 -PBDT32.2827.42 18 PBT16.2610.66 53 NP16.2610.66 53
