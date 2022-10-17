Volumes soar at Grindwell Norton Ltd counter

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48100 shares

Just Dial Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 October 2022.

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48100 shares. The stock lost 1.37% to Rs.2,020.90. Volumes stood at 44473 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 18.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.29% to Rs.600.05. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 94385 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11841 shares. The stock gained 0.16% to Rs.2,984.15. Volumes stood at 9124 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd saw volume of 9.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.26% to Rs.7,766.00. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19109 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 22445 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)