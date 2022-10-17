JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

ACC reports Q3 net loss at Rs 87 cr
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Grindwell Norton Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48100 shares

Just Dial Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 October 2022.

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48100 shares. The stock lost 1.37% to Rs.2,020.90. Volumes stood at 44473 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 18.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.29% to Rs.600.05. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 94385 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11841 shares. The stock gained 0.16% to Rs.2,984.15. Volumes stood at 9124 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd saw volume of 9.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.26% to Rs.7,766.00. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19109 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 22445 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU