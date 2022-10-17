Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Elxsi Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2022.

Tata Elxsi Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2022.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd crashed 9.38% to Rs 9.57 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 65.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd tumbled 7.84% to Rs 7792.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16343 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 432.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd slipped 5.58% to Rs 1493. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27184 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd shed 4.90% to Rs 935.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17745 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)