GST Revenue Stays Above 1 Crore Mark For Eighth Month In A Row

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2021 is Rs 1,02,709 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,592 crore, SGST is Rs 22,653, IGST is Rs 53,199 crore (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods).The above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till 4th of June since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month May'21 in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.

During this month the government has settled Rs15,014 crore to CGST and Rs 11,653 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The revenues for the month of May 2021 are 65% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 56% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 69% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This would be eighth month in a row that GST revenues have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

