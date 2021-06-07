GST Revenue Stays Above 1 Crore Mark For Eighth Month In A Row

-
ALSO READ
No Changes In Personal Income Tax Slabs, Senior Citizens Above 75 Years Offered Tax Relief
GST Council Extends Due Dates Of Various Compliances, Provides Relief On Import Of COVID Related Relief Items
Barometers trade with losses; sugar stocks rally
U.S. stocks rebound on upbeat economic data
Real Estate Industry Seeks Premiums Deductions In Other States In Tune With Maharashtra
-
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2021 is Rs 1,02,709 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,592 crore, SGST is Rs 22,653, IGST is Rs 53,199 crore (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods).The above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till 4th of June since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month May'21 in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.
During this month the government has settled Rs15,014 crore to CGST and Rs 11,653 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The revenues for the month of May 2021 are 65% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 56% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 69% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This would be eighth month in a row that GST revenues have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU