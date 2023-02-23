GTL Infrastructure allots 17.61 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

GTL Infrastructure has allotted 17,61,993 equity shares consequent to conversion of Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) amounting to US$ 129,500, Interest Bearing Convertible Bonds (Series B2 Bonds) amounting to US$ 93,000 and Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) amounting to US$ 48,000 aggregating to US$ 270,500 at a conversion price of Rs. 10/- per share.

