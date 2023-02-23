JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ISGEC bags order for supply of high pressure waste heat boilers

West Coast Paper Mills resumes production at its paper and paper board division at Dandeli
Business Standard

GTL Infrastructure allots 17.61 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

Capital Market 

GTL Infrastructure has allotted 17,61,993 equity shares consequent to conversion of Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) amounting to US$ 129,500, Interest Bearing Convertible Bonds (Series B2 Bonds) amounting to US$ 93,000 and Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) amounting to US$ 48,000 aggregating to US$ 270,500 at a conversion price of Rs. 10/- per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU