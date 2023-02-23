JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PVR allots 3.67 cr equity shares pursuant to scheme of amalgamation
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA worth Rs 196.76 crore

Capital Market 

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV line for Bifurcation & Interconnection, Additional 11 KV Bay at 33/11 KV Sub-station, Augmentation of conductor of 11 KV Lines, Additional Distribution Transformer Substations with associate New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Conversion of bare LT line with AB Cable, Augmentation of LT AB Cable, 11 KV Line Crossing Agriculture & Non Agriculture Feeder and other associated work & Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. Package VJ-B (Lot-I Bhopal City & Sehore Circle) in Bhopal Region of M.

P. Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. (MPMKVVCL), Bhopal under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The project cost is Rs. 1,96,76,99,652 (including GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU