TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner to develop EV solutions

Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company announced their plans to explore the creation of a public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space.

Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

The partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network. This will align with Jio-bp and TVS' commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers. In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India's largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp, Reliance BP Mobility (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture (JV) between Reliance Industries (RIL) and bp. The joint venture will leverage RIL's presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

TVS Motor Company posted a 18.3% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 236.56 crore on a 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 6,597.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor Company fell 0.28% to Rs 634 on BSE. TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Meanwhile, RIL, which owns telecom major, Jio, were trading 0.80% lower at Rs 2,604.45 on BSE. RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

