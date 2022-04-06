Bandhan Bank records 16% YoY growth in advances

Bandhan Bank's loans & advances amounted to Rs 1,01,359 crore as on 31 March 2022, up 16% from Rs 87,043 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The bank's loan book has expanded by 15% from Rs 87,998 crore as on 31 December 2021.

Total deposits aggregated to Rs 96,331 crore as on 31 March 2022, up 24% YoY and up 14% QoQ.

Retail to total deposits ratio was 77% as on 31 March 2022 as against 79% as on 31 March 2021 and 85% as on 31 December 2021.

CASA ratio was 41.6% as on 31 March 2022 as against 43.4% as on 31 March 2021 and 45.6% as on 31 December 2021.

Collection efficiency for the month of March 2022 was approximately 96%. The collection efficiency emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 95% while that of non-EEB segment was 98%.

"EEB collection efficiency for March, 2022 excluding NPA and excluding arrears is back to pre-COVID levels of 99%, the Kolkata-based lender said in a statement.

Bandhan Bank is a commercial bank, which offers a variety of asset and liability products and services designed for micro banking and general banking, as well as other banking products and services.

The bank's net profit surged 35.8% to Rs 858.97 crore on 6.5% increase in total income to Rs 4,120.95 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.79% to currently trade at Rs 309.25 on the BSE.

