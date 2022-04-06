L&T's Buildings & Factories arm wins significant orders across India

The Buildings & Factories business of the EPC major, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) secured significant contracts from multiple clients.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The health segment of the business bagged an order from the Govt. of Telangana to construct a super specialty hospital at Warangal on Design & Build turnkey basis with stringent timelines. The scope of work included constructing a 1,750 bed super specialty hospital that is part of the Warangal Health City, Telangana.

The project also involves constructing a configuration of Basement+ Ground+ 23 floors & other ancillary buildings with a total built up area of 1.65 million sq.ft. The facility will cover specialty departments such as Anaesthesia, Dermatology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Pulmonary Medicine, Radiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, and other departments. It also includes LINAC, PET CT, 300 ICU Beds, 25 Modular OTs, Medical Equipment Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning, Dharamshala, Kitchen & Dining Block, Creche and Utility Building to be executed in the total site area of 43 acres.

The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes & allied MEP services including medical gas piping, modular OT, pneumatic tube system, including external road 8: landscaping works.

Further, the Residential BU has won an order from a client to construct a residential township at Nagothane near Raigad, Maharashtra. The scope of work of this project includes constructing 36 residential towers in all aspects including RCC shell and core, finishing, MEP, and related external development works. The project is scheduled to be executed in 18 months.

L&T's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of L&T gained 0.65% to Rs 1,845.65 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

