Angel One client basis rises 5.2% MoM in March'22

The brokerage said that its client base rose 5.2% to 9.21 million in March 2022 as against 8.76 million in February 2022.

The company's client base surged 123.7% YoY as against 4.12 million in March 2021.

Gross client acquisition was 0.48 million in March 2022 compared with 0.45 million in February 2022 (up 6%) and 0.38 million in March 2021 (up 26.4%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was Rs 8,84,200 crore in March 2022 (down 0.4% MoM and up 121.6% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 8,58,700 crore, accounting for 97.12% of the overall ADTO during the month.

The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment was 42.4% (down 20 bps MoM and up 1,767 bps YoY) in March 2022.

The company did not disclose its retail turnover market share for other segments like cash market and F&O due to unavailability of industry data.

Angel One client base stood at 9.21 million in Q4 March 2022 (up 18.4% over Q3 December 2021 and up 123.7% over Q4 March 2021). The company's overall ADTO was Rs 8,62,700 crore in Q4 March 2022 (up 24.2% QoQ and up 129.9% YoY).

The company's client base surged 123.7% year-on-year in FY22. Its overall ADTO soared 226.3% to Rs 6,47,400 crore in FY22 over in FY21.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 124.89% to Rs 164.55 crore on 92.36% surge in total income to Rs 607.11 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21.

Shares of Angel One were up 0.52% at Rs 1670.05 on the BSE.

