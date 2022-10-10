JSW Steel records 12% YoY growth in crude steel production in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
JSW Steel records 16% YoY growth in group combined crude steel production
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 31% YoY in May
JSW Steel crude steel production jumps 22% in April
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 22% YoY in April 22
-
Production declines 3% QoQ basisJSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.68 million tonnes for Q2 FY'23 registering a growth of 12% YoY, including the production at jointly controlled entities.
The crude steel production for Q2 FY'23 declined 3% sequentially from 5.88 million tonnes in Q1 FY'23. This drop in production was attributable mainly to extended maintenance shutdowns in JISPL, subdued market conditions in USA and lower capacity utilisation in other locations in India due to supply and logistics constraints in sourcing of iron ore and steep decline in export volumes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU