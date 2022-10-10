JUST IN
Forbes & Company receives revision in credit ratings

From CARE

Forbes & Company has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 126.20 crore) - CARE BBB- (under credit watch with developing implications)

Short term fund based limits (Rs 23.50 crore) - CARE A3 (under credit watch with developing implications)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 15:31 IST

