Forbes & Company receives revision in credit ratings

Forbes & Company has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 126.20 crore) - CARE BBB- (under credit watch with developing implications)

Short term fund based limits (Rs 23.50 crore) - CARE A3 (under credit watch with developing implications)

