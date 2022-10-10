Forbes & Company receives revision in credit ratings

-
From CAREForbes & Company has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:
Long term bank facilities (Rs 126.20 crore) - CARE BBB- (under credit watch with developing implications)
Short term fund based limits (Rs 23.50 crore) - CARE A3 (under credit watch with developing implications)
